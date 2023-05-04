Church rummage sale Saturday
ASHLAND
First United Methodist Church (the Chocolate Church) will have its 23rd annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the activity center.
The sale will be sponsored by the Kentucky Mu Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
The church is at 1811 Carter Ave.
Temp. closure of Ky. 827
ARGILLITE
Slide repairs will require temporary daytime closures of Ky. 827 (Coal Branch Road) in Greenup County next week.
Beginning Monday, crews and contractors will close Ky. 827 at the 5-mile marker — about a half mile from the U.S. 23 intersection — to repair a slide area and add rock to reinforce the embankment. The road will be closed at the work site from about 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. each day through Friday, May 12.
School buses and emergency vehicles will not be affected, but all other thru traffic should detour during work hours by using U.S. 23, Ky. 10 (AA) and Ky. 7, or by seeking alternate routes.
Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for real-time Kentucky traffic and travel information, or use the Waze mobile app. Follow @KYTCDistrict 9 for updates.
Cake-decorating
class offered
WURTLAND
A basic cake decorating class will be at 3 p.m. May 13 at the Greenup County Extension Office at 35 Wurtland Ave.
Preregistration and prepayment are required. Cost is $30, payable to the Greenup Homemakers Club. Class size is limited.
For more information, call (606) 836-0201.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 3 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Judy Fields.
Monday
9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, board meeting, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
1 p.m.: Catlettsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
