ASHLAND
First United Methodist Church will have an Easter Family Fest and Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The choir's Easter cantata will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The church is at 1811 Carter Ave.
Spring String Fling
will be April 16
RACELAND
The Raceland-Worthington Guitar Department will present A Spring String Fling alumni jam, workshop and concert from 4 to 8 p.m. April 16 at the J.P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center.
Admission is free.
MEETING
Wednesday, April 13, at 3:30 p.m.: Russell High School Alumni Association, annual meeting with election of officers, Russell High Media Center. All Alumni Association members are invited to attend.