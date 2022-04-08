ASHLAND

First United Methodist Church will have an Easter Family Fest and Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The choir's Easter cantata will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The church is at 1811 Carter Ave.

 

Spring String Fling

will be April 16

RACELAND

The Raceland-Worthington Guitar Department will present A Spring String Fling alumni jam, workshop and concert from 4 to 8 p.m. April 16 at the J.P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center.

Admission is free.

 

MEETING

Wednesday, April 13, at 3:30 p.m.:Russell High School Alumni Association, annual meeting with election of officers, Russell High Media Center. All Alumni Association members are invited to attend.

