Church fish/chicken fry Friday
FLATWOODS
Advance Methodist Church will have a fish/chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The meal includes fish or chicken, baked potato, baked beans, hushpuppies, roll, dessert and drink. Dine-in or carryout is available.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
The church is at 1007 Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods.
Octoberfest upcoming
GRAYSON
Octoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 on Main Street.
Sponsored by Grayson Tourism, the event will include live music, a chili cookoff, vendors, drinks and food.
For vendor setup information, call Michelle Boggs at (606) 922-8927.
Bibles from Him vendor fair Oct. 14
CANNONSBURG
Bibles from Him will sponsor its ninth annual Vendor Fair and Benefit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Send Relief building at 12127 Midland Trail Road, near Cannonsburg Elementary School.
The event, hosted by Lisa Elkins Wilcox and Sarah Kate Hostetter, will feature more than 20 vendors, concessions and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the Russell ministry that puts Bibles in the hands of all ages. BFH is a 501©(3) Christian ministry.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call Wilcox at (606) 922-8520 or email her at lawilcox75@gmail.com.
Old Fashion Days date set
GREENUP
The theme of the 57th annual Greenup Old Fashion Days will be “Scarecrows.”
The parade, with lineup at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at First Baptist Church at 1116 E. Main St., will be at 4 p.m.
Prizes will be given for the best-decorated float with judging completed prior to the start of the parade.
To participate in the parade, call (606) 923-6281.
Today
Noon — Boyd County Extension District Board, special board meeting, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
