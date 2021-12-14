RACELAND
The Raceland Christmas Dinner and Shop with a Cop will be Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., according to Mayor Talmadge McPeek, at the community center.
Santa Claus will be making an appearance, he said. If you are unable to attend, and would like dinner delivered, call (606) 831-0344. Dinner will be turkey or ham and all the trimmings, McPeek said.
Boyd Fiscal
rescheduled
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday at noon was rescheduled to Tuesday, Dec. 21, at noon.
Commercial driver
restrictions lifted
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornadoes and other severe weather that began Friday night, Dec. 10.
“Our cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornadoes, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Gray said.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 14, 2022 and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
A copy of the order is posted on the cabinet website, drive.ky.gov
Ky. AFC approves
$1.9M in loans
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,925,115 for 10 agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
Two Agricultural Infrastructure loans totaling $300,000 were approved. Loan recipients were in Hopkins ($150,000) and Webster ($150,000) counties. KAFC participates with lenders to provide financing to producers making capital expenditures for agricultural projects through the AILP. Eligible projects include permanent farm structures with attached equipment that improves the profitability of farming operations. Producers may be eligible for up to $150,000 not to exceed 50% of the project.
Nine Beginning Farmer loans totaling $1,625,115 were approved. Loan recipients were in Ballard ($220,000), Daviess ($62,615), Edmonson ($147,500), two in Hopkins ($250,000 each), two in McLean ($250,000 each) and Wayne ($195,000) counties. BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
Call (502) 782-1760 or email kafc@ky.gov for more information.