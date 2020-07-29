HUNTINGTON
The 37th annual ChiliFest has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers and the Huntington Ronald McDonald House.
Ron Smith, the event’s organizer, said after reviewing Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines for fairs and festivals, it would not be feasible to conduct the event.
ChiliFest serves as the main fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of the Tri-State. RMH serves families with sick children, providing lodging, meals, toiletries and more.
The first ChiliFest occurred in 1983. In addition to being a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House and WSAZ Children’s Charities, it is a qualifying event to represent West Virginia in the International Chili Society World’s Chili Championship.
Three Pines
revival coming
OLIVE HILL
Three Pines Free Will Baptist Church will have a revival from Aug. 2-5.
On Aug. 2, the starting time is 6 p.m. Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, 4 and 5. It will feature guest speaker Mike Blanton. Mike Blanton and Evidence will lead worship.
Masks are recommended. The church will have masks on hand. The church wants the public to know everyone is welcome.
Brother Gary Sparks is the church’s pastor.
Three Pines is at 146 State Highway 3298.
New church hours are as follows: Sunday School, 9:30-10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Sunday evening, 6 p.m.; and Wednesday evening, 7 p.m.
Members Choice has
new mortgage program
ASHLAND
Members Choice CU’s new zero-down-payment mortgage program is aimed at helping members overcome common barriers to homeownership, according to a press release.
The program, which launched this month, offers the following features for qualified homebuyers: Zero down product for homebuyers offers loans with various term options available and no private mortgage insurance (PMI) requirement.
Members Choice CU Loan Manager Bryan Sparks said the program is another example of the credit union’s member-focused mission.
“We know that saving for a huge down payment is often the biggest obstacle people face when buying a home and that PMI is a large pain point for homeowners who haven’t reached 20% equity in their home or personal savings,” Sparks said. “Our new program addresses both of those issues.”
Members Choice CU’s Zero Down Mortgage is the latest addition to the credit union’s growing residential mortgage product portfolio, which also includes a low rate for first-time homebuyers — and competitive rates across the board.
Members Choice CU also is currently offering a $200 Gift Card for True Value at closing for purchases or refinances from another lender. Visit mccu.net for full details.
KDMC brings in
general surgeon
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters has welcomed general surgeon Sean Ryan, M.D., to its medical staff, joining KDMS General Surgery, surgeons Kevin Miller, M.D., Roderick Tompkins, M.D., Timothy Wheeler, M.D. and Tyler Grant, D.O.
Dr. Ryan earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed general surgery residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.
He served in the United States Army as a battalion surgeon in Anchorage, Alaska, and completed a tour in Afghanistan in 2011 as a task force surgeon. While commissioned, he received the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal for his services.
KDMS General Surgery is at 613 23rd St., Suite 440, Ashland, and can be reached at (606) 329-2888.
MEETING
The City of South Shore will have a meeting today at 5 p.m. at the city building. Mayor Cheryl Moore has called a special meeting. The agenda features discussing alcohol sales regulations and the first reading of an ordinance regulating alcohol sales in the city.