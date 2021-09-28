ASHLAND
The Ashland Moose Lodge will have a chili cookoff Saturday.
Entries must be at the lodge, at 2314 Winchester Ave., by noon. Judging will be at 1 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners.
For more information, call the lodge at (606) 324-4644.
Hike scheduled
for Saturday
GREENUP
The annual Michael Tygart Trail Hike will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Greenbo State Park boat dock.
A donation of one can of food per hiker is appreciated.
Rummage, bake
sale upcoming
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at 2000 Cresent Drive.