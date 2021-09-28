ASHLAND

The Ashland Moose Lodge will have a chili cookoff Saturday.

Entries must be at the lodge, at 2314 Winchester Ave., by noon. Judging will be at 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners.

For more information, call the lodge at (606) 324-4644.

Hike scheduled

for Saturday

GREENUP

The annual Michael Tygart Trail Hike will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Greenbo State Park boat dock.

A donation of one can of food per hiker is appreciated.

Rummage, bake

sale upcoming

FLATWOODS

Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The church is at 2000 Cresent Drive.

