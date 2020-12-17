ASHLAND
The Ashland Moose will have a socially distanced children's party from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Children will receive a bag of goodies and see Santa.
The lodge is at 2314 Winchester Ave.
Low-cost blood profile screenings offered
ASHLAND
Many health care providers recommend patients undergo routine blood screening regularly. King’s Daughters offers this blood screening for only $25. No physician order or appointment is needed.
Fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.
The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:
• Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.
• Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.
• Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.
• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.
KDMC also offers optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes.
All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include: Center for Advanced Imaging (Ashland), Fridays Jan. 8-June 25; Bellefonte Center (Russell), Thursdays, Jan. 7-June 24; King's Daughters Ohio (Portsmouth), Jan. 15, March 19, May 21; Medical Specialties Kinneys Lane (Portsmouth), Feb. 15, April 19, June 21; Family Care Center Grayson, Jan. 8, March 12, May 14; Family Care Center Ironton, Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24; Medical Specialties Prestonsburg, Jan. 27, March 24, May 26; Medical Specialties Jackson, Jan. 15, March 19, May 21; Family Care Center Wheelersburg, Jan. 8, March 12, May 14.
Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com for more information.
MEETING
Monday, 6 p.m.: Russell Independent Schools will have a special board meeting in the Central Office.