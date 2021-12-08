ASHLAND
A children's Christmas party is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ashland Moose Lodge 892.
The party will include a hot dog lunch, cupcakes and cookies and a visit from Santa Claus.
The party is open to all children, regardless of the family's membership status.
For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
Brass Band to perform
Tuesday at Marshall
HUNTINGTON
The Marshall University School of Music will present the Brass Band of the Tri-State in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Smith Recital Hall.
The British-style brass band marks 25 years of performing music in the Tri-State.
“We are really looking forward to our first concert since the COVID outbreak,” Director Dr. Michael Stroeher, professor of Low Brass at Marshall, said. “In addition to some British classics, the band will play music ranging from the Renaissance to the present day, with some Christmas favorites and even some Gershwin.”
Masks are required at the free concert.
Holiday activities
coming up
RACELAND
The City of Raceland will be having a Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Menu will be turkey or ham with all the trimmings. Santa Claus will also be there all evening. Everyone is invited, not just Raceland residents.
Raceland will also be holding its annual Shop with a Cop after the dinner. Food baskets will be passed out to the families of those participating in the Shop with a Cop.
Fatal crash
in Ohio
WHEELERSBURG
A New Boston man died after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Burton T. Colvin, 92, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord eastbound on Gallia Street in Porter Township. According to OSHP, he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass abutment.
Colvin was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP release.
Impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.
The Porter Township Fire Department and EMS, Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Gateway Group assisted OSHP.
Alice Lloyd announces
VP of Academic Affairs
PIPPA PASSES
Alice Lloyd College has announced Dr. Charles Taylor Marshall, an eastern Kentucky native, as the next Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective Aug. 1, 2022.
Upon completion of his studies at Alice Lloyd College in 1999, Dr. Marshall earned a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology from the University of Louisville.
Since 2009, he has served as a faculty member for the University of Kentucky, with appointments in the College of Health Sciences and College of Medicine. Dr. Marshall was awarded the Kingston Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013 and became a tenured Associate Professor in 2015. During his career, he has more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, and has presented at multiple national scientific meetings. He has also served as an advisor and mentor for hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students.
Dr. Marshall returns to ALC with extensive administrative experience including serving on the UK College of Health Sciences Appointments, Promotion and Tenure Committee, the UK College of Health Sciences Faculty Council, the UK-CERH Academic Enhancement Team, and has served on several faculty search committees, including Committee Chair. He has also been a reviewer for numerous scientific journals. Dr. Marshall is currently a trustee of Alice Lloyd College and is chairman of his local church’s Board of Trustees.
Dr. Marshall and his wife, Dr. Kassi Duncan Marshall, have three children: Adleigh, Taylor and Kambria. The College looks forward to Dr. Marshall’s return to Pippa Passes.
MEETING
Friday
9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, regular board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.