Chautaugua at Highlands
ASHLAND
The next of Kentucky Chautauqua Series will beat 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Janet Scott will present “Mary Carson Breckinridge: Call the Midwife.”
Breckinridge was a midwife and the founder of the Frontier Nursing Service, whose low-cost model of nurse-midwifery dramatically reduced infant and maternal mortality in Appalachia.
Tickets will be $25 (or $15 for members) at the door.
The remaining four performances can be purchased for at a discount of $80 (or $40 for members).
Other upcoming performances will be:
• Jan. 12 — Colonel Sanders
• Feb. 19 — William Wells Brown
• March 16 — Jean Ritchie
Santa at Summit Saturday
SUMMIT
Santa Claus will be at Summit Church of the Nazarene on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The free community event will feature breakfast and an opportunity to get a photo with Santa.
Summit Nazarene is at 401 Ky. 716.
Princeland Drive detour starts
PRINCESS
Continued work on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s U.S. 60 widening project in Boyd County will require a temporary detour for Princeland Drive during construction.
Beginning Monday contractors will close Princeland Drive at its U.S. 60 intersection at Princess. All traffic will be detoured using the newly reopened Princess/Kelly Drive and bridge.
Through next summer, all traffic from Princeland Heights, West Woods Court, Ross Court, and Princess Drive must use Princess Drive to reroute across the new bridge over Williams Creek to access U.S. 60 at the temporary Ky. 5 intersection.
The work to widen U.S. 60 between Coalton and Cannonsburg requires this detour and other traffic pattern changes this winter, including:
• All U.S. 60 traffic has shifted to new pavement east of I-64 at Coalton, from the BP station to Princeland Estates. Eastbound traffic coming from the interstate is diverted right into new travel lanes. Westbound traffic coming from Cannonsburg is diverted left just past Princeland.
• All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary US 60 intersection while the existing intersection is closed for reconstruction. Motorists should use caution as the temporary Ky. 5-U.S. 60 intersection will be smaller and lack turn lanes.
The construction is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s $45.7 million upgrade of U.S. 60 that will transform 4 miles of the old, narrow road between I-64 at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg into a straighter, three-lane-style highway.
Prison expansion breaks ground
SANDY HOOK
The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky.
The expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region, a statement on Monday from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said. The move is the first step toward closing the reformatory due to significant aging infrastructure and staffing challenges.
The expansion will include two new housing units with an open dorm concept as well as electronic security measures, perimeter detection and camera system upgrades, the statement said.
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
“We are very pleased that not only does this expansion fill a need for the department, but it will also create a variety of good jobs for residents in the surrounding communities,” Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews said.
