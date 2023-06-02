Events slated for Pride month
ASHLAND
Ashland KY Pride events will kick off Wednesday.
On June 10, there will be a Drink and Draw at Conquest Books at 7 p.m.
A Craft Night at Eridanus Brewery will be at 5 p.m. June 11.
Pss the Mic with KPU will be June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Midland Library.
The June meeting and Found Family will be at 1:30 p.m. at Bella Fonte on June 24.
A Pride Tattoo event will be at noon June 25 at Midnite Society.
Pride in the Arts will be June 30 at 6 p.m. at the Grayson Art Gallery.
The Pride picnic will be at the Ashland Riverfront at 1 p.m. July 8.
Finally, the Unity Mural will be on Greenup Avenue at 10 a.m. July 22 and 23.
Auto show planned in Ceredo plaza
CEREDO
The Huntington Region Antique Auto Club of American will have its 22nd annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show on June 10 at the Ceredo Plaza.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Trophies and door prizes will be awarded.
Registration fee is $10.
Charity golf scramble scheduled
HUNTINGTON
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will host its annual golf scramble on
June 10 at River Bend Golf Club in Argillite.
The Habitat “FORE” Humanity Annual Golf Tournament will begin at 8 a.m., with registration open at 7:30 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be prizes awarded for closest to the pin and the longest drive and a 50/50 raffle.
Team sponsorship is $200 for a four-member team, or $50 per player. A hole sponsorship is $100; each and will include a personalized sign. The proceeds from this event support Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s mission.
For more information, contact Connie Nickel at connie.nickel@yahoo.com or call (606) 922-9610 or the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State office at (304) 523-4822. All checks are payable to HFHTS with “golf scramble” in the memo, and should be mailed to P.O. Box 2526, Huntington, WV, 25726.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Wednesday are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Leannah Leslie; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
