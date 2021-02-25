ASHLAND
Because of recent ice storms, a charity online auction has extended its run through Sunday.
The auction, which may be accessed at https://rvce.betterworld.org/auctions/bedtime-kits-by-boyd-county-high, aims to raise money for Key to Sweet Dreams bedtime kits, a project of the Boyd County High School Key Club.
Russell Key Club member Jasmine Webb is helping the club with the project.
Items in the auction will be at least a $50 gift cards from local businesses.
Some of the items up for auction include a $150 fishing rod from Borders; Jordan, a dentist, will offer a bleaching treatment worth $400; two $50 gift cards for Pollock’s Jewelers; a ratchet set from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts; as well as nail salons, dress shops, makeup artists and bakeries. Those who don’t want to shop also will have the opportunity to simply donate.
The club raises money to provide bedtime kits for children who receive a bed from Ashland Build-A-Bed. The kits contain a set for sheets, a comforter or quilt, pillow, stuffed animal, book, alarm clock, reusable laundry bag and full-sized hygiene products for the whole family to use. Cost ranges from $125 to $150 per kit. This year, Ashland Build-A-Bed provided 100 beds.
Dementia
workshops slated
The regional chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer several sessions in coming weeks.
• Virtual Family Caregiver Workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 5.
Similar but shorter sessions will be at 10:30 a.m. March 11; 6 p.m. March 15; 4 p.m. March 16; 1 to 2 p.m. March 18; noon March 25; and 3:30 p.m. March 25.
• The Memory Café, a virtual social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. March 8.
• Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia will be at noon March 9.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s will be a one-hour webinar at 1 p.m. March 11.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia will be at 1 p.m. March 23.
• Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research will be at 3:30 p.m. March 25.
To register for any of these programs, call (800) 272-3900.