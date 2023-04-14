Character breakfast today
ASHLAND
Children are invited to and under-the-sea character breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. today at Beech Street Christian Church at 1672 Beech St.
Costumed cast characters from the Aspire! Conservatory's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." will serve pancakes with sausage and perform select songs from the production, which will be in May.
Attendees are encouraged to come in their favorite “The Little Mermaid” costume for a contest to begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Mermaid Parade. First, second and third place prizes of sea-themed swag or free tickets to see the show will be available to those who to participate in the costume contest. There also will be chances to get photos with characters.
Tickets for the character breakfast are $5 for children 12 and younger and $10 for adults. All proceeds will support the cast and crew in the upcoming show.
St. Mary's scholarship winners announced
HUNTINGTON
St. Mary's School of Nursing and the St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation have announced the Spring 2023 winners of its nursing scholarships.
The winner of the Sharon Ambrose Endowed Scholarship is Brooklynn Anderson from Dunbar, West Virginia. Endowed by Dr. Ken and Sharon Ambrose, the scholarship is open to a first or second semester nursing student demonstrating financial need and academic performance.
The winner of the Doris Lee Hornsby Billups Memorial Endowed Scholarship is Katheryn Drey from Ona, West Virginia. Endowed by the Billups family, the scholarship is open to a nursing student residing in Boone, Cabell or Putnam County, with a minimum 3.0 GPA in degree-required courses, who possesses compassion and demonstrates skill in direct patient care.
The winner of the Dr. Barbara Stevens Memorial Scholarship is Brittani Greene from Hurricane, West Virginia. Endowed by the Stevens family, the scholarship is open to a second semester nursing student with a minimum 3.0 GPA in degree-required courses.
The winner of the Margaret Donley "Little Miss St. Mary's" Nursing Scholarship is Kassidy Mathis from Huntington. Endowed by the family of Margaret Donley, who was nicknamed "Little Miss St. Mary's" by her husband, the scholarship is open to a third or fourth semester female nursing student demonstrating financial need and academic performance. The student must reside in Lawrence, Jackson, Gallia or Scioto County, Ohio; Boyd or Greenup County, Kentucky; or Cabell or Wayne County, West Virginia.
For more information about the St. Mary's School of Nursing, visit st-marys.org. To learn more about giving to the St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation, visit www.mountainhealthfoundations.org.
MEETINGS
• Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m.: The Carter County Board of Education, regular session, Central Office (228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson).
• Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting.