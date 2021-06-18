CEREDO
The Huntington Region AACA is presenting the 20th annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show today at the Ceredo Plaza.
Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon. The show goes until 2 p.m. Fee is $10.
There will be trophies, door prizes and a grand prize drawing of $100.
Workforce event
scheduled Tuesday
VERSAILLES
The Workforce Solutions teams from the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will offer a free, virtual informational session to Kentucky businesses.
Propel Kentucky 2021 will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will showcase customized training options KCTCS colleges offer local businesses. The event also serves as the official launch of KCTCS Apprenticeship Services.
Propel Kentucky 2021 features business and industry leaders from across the state, representing several of Kentucky’s key sectors. Attendees will learn about the return on investment these businesses are experiencing because of their partnership with KCTCS Workforce Solutions. Speakers will showcase their customized training programs for incumbent workers and new hires and highlight important topics such as diversifying their talent pipelines and tapping into financial resources.
The last 30 minutes of the agenda is reserved for companies to connect directly with their local college in small breakout groups.
For more information or to register, visit the Propel 2021 web page.
Huntington
celebration set
HUNTINGTON
The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day party is moving from the riverfront to downtown Huntington this year. Kindred Communications’ “Dawg Dazzle” will be July 2 on Third Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets with music and fireworks.
The streets of Huntington will celebrate the city’s 150th Anniversary with two concerts running simultaneously. The music will start at 7 p.m. as Dawg Dazzle combines with 9th Street Live for the evening, providing entertainment for all. The country music concert on Third Avenue will feature Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys, Madhouse, Austin Adkins & the Coal Dust Hollar Band. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will be performing on 9th Street as part of the ongoing 9th Street Live concert series.
BCPL announces
new mobile app
ASHLAND
Boyd County Public Library is launching a new and improved mobile app designed to give users the ability to explore the library at their convenience.
Users will be able to search for materials, place holds, manage accounts, renew materials and get notifications for upcoming events once they’ve downloaded and added their library card to the new app. The app also stores a digital version of their library card for use when checking out materials at the library.
Beginning July 1, users can download and install the new mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store by searching for “Boyd County Public Library.” Once installed, users can store their library card information and access advanced features by clicking on My Account Manage Account and entering their library card barcode and PIN/password.
MEETINGS
Monday
5:30 p.m.: Special meeting, Worthington City Council, Council Chambers.
6 p.m.: Special meeting, Grayson City Council, City Building.