ASHLAND The city announced another phase of Central Park’s reopening. The playgrounds, library commons, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, restrooms and drinking fountains will open on Saturday. City leaders ask everyone to practice social distancing and follow state guidelines.
Food Truck Festival off
CANNONSBURG
The Food Truck Festival scheduled for June 27 has been canceled. The event was canceled after consulting with public health officials. There are plans to have the event in Boyd County in 2021.
Changes mark completion of $2M upgrade
OLIVE HILL
Contractors are finishing up a $2 million highway improvement project along U.S. 60 in western Carter County that includes pavement and safety upgrades.
Work includes paving U.S. 60 in downtown Olive Hill between the McDonald’s area and the bridge on the city’s west end. In addition, crews will restripe the highway to extend the existing center two-way, left-turn lane from Cold Springs Road through parts of downtown past the Ky. 2 intersection to near Hitchins Avenue.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked with the City of Olive Hill to create the new downtown traffic pattern in order to improve traffic flow and safety. Center turn lanes reduce the risk of rear-end accidents and other collisions at intersections.
The work is part of a 10-mile U.S. 60 paving and roadway improvement project in Carter County that began in June 2019. It includes blacktop resurfacing, sidewalk ramps — which are coming soon — and safety upgrades. The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $2,027,414.90 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully by slowing down, reducing distractions, and heeding all flaggers and warning signs. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Ashland Pride helps provide groceries
ASHLAND
Ashland Pride and its volunteers raised more than $800 to provide direct relief to those in need in our area. It provided 12 families with groceries and hygiene essentials or rent assistance at a time when they had no other options.
Ashland Pride’s mission involves helping the diverse community of Ashland and its surrounding areas. With so many people being laid off because of the pandemic, Ashland Pride knew people would be doing without things they needed. However, connecting with those in need was challenging. Ashland Pride partnered with Appalachian Feminist Coalition and EKY Mutual Aid to find people in need throughout Appalachia.
Elliott County native Misty Skaggs helped connect those in need to someone who could help. She’s also provided free masks that her mother, Bonita Parsons, sewed, as well as hand sanitizer to those who needed it in the area.
Ashland Pride asks if you’re interested in donating to help feed and house families in urgent need, contact the group on its Facebook page, “Ashland KY Pride.” If you’re in urgent need of food or housing, contact the group via the same page.
Corps Campgrounds to open
HUNTINGTON
The campgrounds in Kentucky and Virginia managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, will reopen June 11, in alignment with states phased reopening plan.
Huntington District-managed group picnic shelters within Kentucky and Ohio will remain closed until further notice to stay in line with state guidance on limiting group gatherings. All group shelter reservations in Kentucky and Ohio were previously canceled through May 31, and refunds were processed. For more about cancellation dates, visit recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified of additional shelter reservations cancellations by email, and will be automatically refunded.
This applies to:
Ohio — Alum Creek Lake, Atwood, Deer Creek Lake, Delaware Lake, Dillon Lake, Paint Creek Lake, Pleasant Hill Lake, Tom Jenkins, Wills Creek, Greenup Locks and Dam, Captain Anthony Meldahl Locks and Dam, Belleville Locks and Dam and Willow Island Locks and Dam.
Kentucky — Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, Grayson Lake and Greenup Locks and Dam.
For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at (304) 399-5353.
Storytelling festival canceled this year
MOREHEAD
The Cave Run Storytelling Festival has been canceled for this year.
Prepaid tickets will be refunded.
Storytellers scheduled for this year have agreed to appear in 2021, including Sheila Arnold, Geraldine Buckley, Donald Davis, Bill Harley, Bil Lepp, Antonio Rocha, Paul Strickland and Don White.
Drive-through book signing
GRAYSON
Local author Milissia Owens will have a drive-through book signing from 2 to 5 p.m. June 20 at Star Elementary School.
Her book, “Ramblings of a Sheep Farmer,” from Covenant Books is a collection of narratives and verses that speak of life on the farm, friendships built, pets taken care of and everything else that defines rural life.
Owen is a farmer and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Books may be purchased in advance at valleyofhopefarms.com or on site. The seller requests buyers at the signing have exact change or use CC to comply with social distancing standards. For more information, call (606) 939-1707.
Summer Reading program in Rowan
The Rowan County Public Library Summer Reading program will continue this year, but it will be different. It will be mostly take-home bags and online interaction. The library will be giving away prizes and gift cards to people who participate.
Visit rowancountylibrary.org for more information and follow the Summer Reading event on Facebook for news and weekly activities for everyone. Registration has begun. All ages can register online at rowancountylibrary.org/summer-reading or by calling the library at (606) 784-7137 during the new temporary hours: Monday through Friday, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
After registering, beginning Monday and lasting through July 31, you can pick up take-home bags of crafts, goodies, prize giveaways and lots of reading.
MEETING
A special site-based council meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday for Cannonsburg Elementary.