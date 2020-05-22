Central Park will reopen the park gates today.
Hours have been adjusted to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The playground, library commons ball fields, athletic courts, restrooms and cabin areas are still closed.
Clerk's Office closed Monday
All locations of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Office hours will resume on Tuesday. The office is still not open to the public — only by phone or drop box.
Office hours are the following (until further notice):
• Catlettsburg: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Ashland: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Kyova: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
King’s Daughters adds Nichols
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters announced it is welcoming chiropractor William Nichols, D.C., CCSP, to its medical staff, joining the Interventional Spine Program.
Dr. Nichols joins the Health System from Nichols Chiropractic, where he has been for more than 21 years. Dr. Nichols joins the Interventional Spine Team of Leon Briggs, M.D., Ushma Patel, M.D., Dhruv Pandya, M.D., and Misty Spradlin, APRN, effective June 1. Dr. Nichols will see patients in Suite 8B, 617 23rd Street, on the campus of King’s Daughters Medical Center.
In addition to chiropractic care, the office will offer services including massage therapy and dry needling, which is used to treat muscle tissue and reduce pain, inactivate trigger points and restore function. Dry needling can be used for a wide variety of musculoskeletal issues, such as shoulder, neck, heel, hip and back pain.
Call (606) 408-2800 for more information.
King’s Daughters brings in Ford, Sheppard
ASHLAND
Pediatrician Jason Ford, M.D., and nurse practitioner Christina Sheppard, APRN, are joining King’s Daughters from Our Lady of Bellefonte Physician Services.
The new practice, King’s Daughters Pediatrics, has relocated from its Carter Avenue location to Suite 201 in the 29th Street Medical Center, 2236 29th Street. The phone number remains the same, (606) 324-7337.
Credit union announces scholarship recipients
ASHLAND
Ashland Credit Union announced the recipients of ACU’s 2020 scholarship program.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded this month to 10 graduating high school seniors.
The winners are as follows: Joshua Griffith (Russell); Barrett Blevins (Russell); Stephan Barker (Rose Hill); Kyle McComis (Ashland); April Stinson (Boyd County); Harper Esterle (Archbishop McNicholas, Ohio); Betsy Germann (Ashland); Sophia Sutton (Olentangy, Ohio); Samantha Adkins (Fairbanks, Ohio); and Megan Sullivan (Park, Minnesota).