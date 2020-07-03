IRONTON
Central Hardware & Furniture Inc. agreed to purchase the S.S. Kresge building in downtown Ironton from the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation on June 22. The company has been in the area since 1909 and will continue to serve in the same location.
Rich and Lori Donohue purchased Central Hardware & Furniture Inc. from Roy Ratliff in 2016. Ratliff had owned the business with his father since 1950.
Central added the old Meran’s building (4,500 square feet) on 2nd Street for retail in 2019.
Said Rich Donohue of the latest development: “This is an exciting time for us. With the addition of the S.S. Kresge building, it allows us to have all our retail on the first floor for the first time in the history of the company. The addition will give us roughly 12,000 square feet of retail space for furniture and 10,500 square feet of retail space for hardware.”
“Central Hardware” will remain at the current location while “Central Furniture” will move to the S.S. Kresge Building. This brand change does not affect the structure of the company, according to a press release, only differentiating retail categories within the company.
“This move sets us up for the future,” said Chris Donohue, Vice President. “This allows us to expand both hardware and furniture divisions of the company, while branding it in such a way that will allow for future expansion in other locations down the road.”
Central Furniture plans to open its doors to the public by the middle of this month at 101 South 3rd Street in Ironton.
Big Sandy growth continues
FRANKLIN FURNACE
Big Sandy Superstores has announced the opening of its newest central Ohio location in Marion.
The location, which is in the former Salvation Army buidling, will have its grand opening in mid-August, according to a press release from Big Sandy Superstore.
“We are very excited to open our ninth central Ohio superstore,” said Rob Vanhoose, CEO of the regional retailer. “The city of Marion and the surrounding area has been under-served for many years. Our superstore will change the way Marion shops for home furnishings. We have the top brands all at the guaranteed lowest price. It’s one stop, one shop, one payment and one delivery.”
The company was established in 1953 in Ashland. Big Sandy Superstore offers furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics. There are stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, West Virginia and online.