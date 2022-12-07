Center seeks applicants
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program for eighth-graders.
Rogers Explorers is an intensive three-day, two-night program at a leading Kentucky college campus for middle school students who are interested in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields.
Students attend Rogers Explorers after they graduate middle school the summer before they start their freshman year in high school.
Rogers Explorers is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands and Union College.
To apply, students must be a current eighth-grader; live in a county located in The Center’s 45-county primary service area; have a strong interest in developing skills in leadership, technology, math, science and community service; and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 (on a four-point scale).
To fill out an application for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program, visit centeryouthprograms.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. There is no cost for students or their families to attend Rogers Explorers.
For more information, contact Amy Ellis at aellis@centertech.com or (606) 677-6000.
Catlettsburg welcomes Christmas
CATLETTSBURG
A Catlettsburg Christmas will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Old Post Office & Courthouse at 25th & Broadway.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit and music is planned. Also offered will be face painting, refreshments, silent auction and door prizes. Author Bridget Rye McKenzie will have a book signing.
The event is sponsored by Catlettsburg Community Development Council, City of Catlettsburg and Catlettsburg Main Street.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’ community sing set
RUSSELL
A free community sing of the Christmas section of Handel’s “Messiah” will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene on Diederich Boulevard.
There will be one run-through at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the church. Those who wish to learn the music can find learning tracks online.
Soloist include Brent Hunt, Steve Evans, Andrew Hall, Karen Curnutte, Theresa Russell and Anne Stapf Stephens. Orchestra director is Dan Boyer. Conductor is Carl Taylor.
Soloist and instrumentalists are asked to come to the venue at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the performance; chorus members should arrive at 2.
Dress is concert black or Christmas colors.
Safety checkpoints in Greenup
GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual.
These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to a press release from Sheriff Matt Smith.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
Monday
3:45 to 7 p.m. — Russell Board of Education, special meeting, Russell Independent Central Office.
