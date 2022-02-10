MOREHEAD
Cave Run Symphony Orchestra will present “Love Is In The Air” at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Morehead Conference Center.
The concert will be the second performance of the orchestra's 2021-22 season.
“We are pleased to assure our audience members, area residents, and community sponsors that the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra is continuing its concert season by saluting the season of love with romantic songs from great composers,” said Dr. Craig Burrows, CRSO’s acting president.
Dr. DuWayne C. Dale, director of bands at MSU, is guest conductor.
Remaining concerts in the season will include March 27, “Fairy Tales” and April 24, “High Five!” Founding donors from the Orchestra’s beginning in 2013 will be recognized at the Feb. 20 performance.
Tickets will be available at the door. All students receive free admission. Tickets also can be purchased at CoffeeTree Books and Morehead Visitor Center where cash or checks are accepted for payment.
Revival coming
in Hanging Rock
HANGING ROCK, OHIO
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will have a weekend revival from Feb. 25-27.
Services will begin each evening at 6 p.m.
The church is at 525 State Route 650, Ironton.
All are welcome, according to the church. The pastor is Glenn Jenkins.
Auditions approaching
for Studio 301 events
CHESAPEAKE, OHIO
Studio 301 will conduct auditions for its upcoming performances of “The Nutcracker” and “Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice.”
Auditions are open to dancers from any studio and any dance background, ages 6-18. Both shows will audition on the same day. Participants do not have to participate in both shows. Visit studio301dance.com for more information.
Auditions will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 518 3rd Ave, from 3-4:15 p.m. for those ages 6-11 and 4:30-6 p.m. for 12-plus.
Calling on Blazer
Class of 1975
ASHLAND
The Ashland Blazer Class of 1975 is calling on classmates as it forms a reunion committee.
If interested in this committee, reply to R. Kendall at 3391 Ladoka Street by Tuesday, March 1.
MEETINGS
Today at 6 p.m.: Democratic Women’s Club, Elks Lodge, Carter Avenue. Local Democrat candidates will be in attendance. Call (606) 922-4307 for information.