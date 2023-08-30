Cash giveaway at Giovanni’s
SUMMIT
The Summit Giovanni’s owner announced a $1,000 cash giveaway is planned at his restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
Fans can guess the correct score of the Ball State-Kentucky football game, which kicks off at noon on Saturday.
Owner Jesse Hunt said people can write the score on the white board at Giovanni’s Pizza and Pub.
You must be present to win, he said.
Walk-in interviews at Kingsbrook
ASHLAND
Walk-in interviews will be conducted at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center on Thursday, Sept. 7. Interested individuals are invited to come in from 2-6 p.m.
Kingsbrook said it has opportunities for LPNs, as well as State Registered Nurse Aides and paid SRNA Student Training.
Kingsbrook said it offers excellent benefits, including paid time off, affordable insurance, flexible scheduling, and more. Visit MyKDCareer.com or call (606) 408-0065 for more information.
Kingsbrook is at 2500 Ky. 5.
Staff reports