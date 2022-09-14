CASA training upcoming

ASHLAND

CASA of Northeast Kentucky will have a virtual Fall 2022 Advocate Training Class from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10.

A CASA advocate is a trained citizen volunteer appointed by a juvenile court judge to advocate for an abused or neglected child’s best interests in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan counties.

Applicants must submit to and subsequently pass a criminal background screen and must be 21 or older.

Advocates are required to complete a 30-hour Pre-Service Training Program which will be completed virtually over six weeks.

To apply, visit: casaneky.org/how-to.../volunteer/advocates.html.

AARF adoption opportunities

ASHLAND

Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a booth at Poage Landing Days Friday through Sunday.

Best Friends Adoption Event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.

Thursday

Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, 3 p.m. principal’s office.

Greenup County Board of Health, 6:30 p.m. Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center; COVID-19 response update, health department operational budget, capital projects update and the health taxing district budget.

