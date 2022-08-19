Fall Art in the Park will be Oct. 1
HUNTINGTON
Tri-State Arts Association will present Art in the Park Fall 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Ritter Park.
Member of TSAA will display and sell their works at the event, which will include food trucks and other activities.
The Epilepsy Foundation and TSAA will team on Sunday, with a Walk to End Epilepsy from 1 to 3 p.m. Crafters and vendors will be present and the Huntington Children’s Museum will offer children’s activities.
TSAA is for juried members. The next opportunity to jury will be Oct. 29. For more information, visit TSAA’s Facebook event page.
Farm-to-table dinner Oct. 8
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp’s Farm-To-Table dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the store at 555 14th St. West.
The menu, which is subject to change, includes:
• Entrees of maple-glazed chicken, red wine marinated pot roast and honey-peach lacquered ham;
• Sides of autumn wilted greens with spiced pumpkin, potato puree with red wine demi-glace, root vegetable medley, seasonal vegetables, assorted cheeses and cured meats, pickled products and breads;
• Desserts of pear tart tatin, apple crisp and flourless chocolate cake.
Coffee will be provided by Cicada Books and Coffee.
Tickets are $85 per person (transferable, not refundable), which includes a five-course meal of original recipes by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen Chef Jedediah Thornburgh and a complimentary drink ticket for wine or beer.
Realty collects for flood relief
ASHLAND
Advantage Plus Realty is collecting the following items for victims of the southeastern Kentucky floods: shovels, laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels and toilet paper.
Items can be dropped off Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advantage Plus is at 7221 U.S. 60.
Tuesday
Boyd County Board of Education, 6 p.m. regular meeting, Boyd County High School Auditorium, 14375 Lions Lane.
Staff reports