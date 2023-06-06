Carter center rummage sale set
GRAYSON
Women of the Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 1:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge in the back room of the center.
All proceeds will go toward the activity fund.
Humane society seeks donation
LOUISA
The Lawrence County Humane Society is asking supporters for a donation of $10 per month so it can remain open.
The group lost funding from local government; funds were redirected to the county’s shelter.
The group, which has operated a shelter since 1994, takes donations through Givelify, at giv.li/cezr69 or Givelify.com.
The society, a 501© nonprofit, may be reached at lawrencecokyanimalshelter.com, on Facebook at lawrencecokyanimalshelter.com or by mail at P.O. Bx 1331, Louisa, KY 41230.
Bees at farmers market
PORTSMOUTH
Honeybee Day at the Farmers Market On The Roy Rogers Esplanade will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 17.
Wayne Conley of Rocky Acres Family Farm will display his Observation Hive, which includes a window where bees can be safely seen working and constructing the honeycomb that makes up the structure of their hive.
Rocky Acres Family Farm also shows an educational poster showcasing the life cycle of honeybees and honey production.
For more information, call Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email director@mspohio.org.
Model fly-in this weekend
CANNONSBURG
The Tri-State Model Flyers will have its annual fly-in on Friday and Saturday at the field in the Coffee Industrial Park (11902 Virginia Blvd.).
The event and parking are free; concessions will be sold.
Flyers must have an AMA membership and pay a $20 landing fee (includes lunch).
Each day starts at 9 a.m. and continues until sunset.
Visitors will be able to observe electric and fueled aircraft, drones and helicopters fly. A special aerial demonstration will be given by 14-year-old Lane Walker from Grayson.
For more information, call club president Rick Hay at (606) 315-1280.
June 13
9 a.m. — Greenup Fiscal Court meeting.
Staff reports