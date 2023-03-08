Carter center plans sale
GRAYSON
The women of the Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge of the center.
Proceeds will go to the activity fund.
The center is at 200 N. Hord St.
Church anniversary upcoming
HANGING ROCK
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will marks its 60th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. April 1.
The church is at 525 Ohio 650. Glenn Jenkins is pastor.
March 20
1 p.m. — Greenup County District Board, special-called meeting to review budget, extension office.
Staff reports