ASHLAND
The Kentucky Career Center regional office in Ashland will reopen today after a brief closure.
Unemployment insurance claimants with appointments can get in-person help with their claim during their scheduled time. Anyone needing job search, training or career service assistance can seek help from advisors in the office without an appointment.
The office announced the temporary closure Nov. 10 to conduct maintenance at the facility.
Ashland/Huntington
West KOA Holiday win
ASHLAND
The Ashland/Huntington West KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award, which were presented Tuesday at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in, 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, marks 59 years this year.
For more information, visit KOA.com.
Greenup historical
society to convene
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Community Room at the Greenup Library.
Attendees will view a webinar.
Tour of Homes
tickets available
ASHLAND
Tickets are available for the Christmas Tour of Homes 2021, set for Dec. 4 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Presented by Friends of the Highlands, the tour includes six homes, the Old Post Office and Court House in Catlettsburg, Bridges Christian Church and the museum, which has been decorated by the Boyd County Homemakers. Dollhouses by Drew Allen also will be on display; Allen also has decorated the museum's windows in the style of an old-fashioned department store.
The museum also will be the site of a Christmas Market during the tour, with vendors offering a variety of gift items. Those purchasing tickets for the tour will be admitted to the market; walk-ins will be charged $5 admission.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour.
Attendees must be 8 or older; homes are not handicapped accessible.
For more information, call (606) 329-8888.
Holiday market
this weekend
SOUTH POINT
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by A&L Home Care and Training Center, and Mountain Health Network, will kick off the holiday season with activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the chamber office at 216 Collins Ave. Admission is free.
The festival is preceded by the Chamber’s Luminary 5K Run presented by Armstrong. This year's race will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, starting at the chamber office. Runners and walkers will traverse a mostly flat, paved, and illuminated course through The Point Industrial Park. Registration is $25 before race day and $30 on race day, and can be completed online at tristateracer.com.
The Festival of Trees and Christmas Market will feature Christmas trees and wreaths for auction, as well as dozens of local artisans selling products. Proceeds from the auction will provide scholarships to students in Lawrence County and community development programs for businesses in the county.
Festival attractions will include visits with Santa Claus, live reindeer, entertainment by local church groups and schools, horse-drawn wagon rides, a bonfire with Christmas sing-along, and food trucks. Singing groups will compete in the York Family Sing-Off, sponsored by Quality Care Nursing Service, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Kids Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include breakfast with Santa, a Christmas maze, pony cart rides and candle making. The event is sponsored by Necco and McDonald’s. Admission to Kids Day activities is one non-perishable food item for donation to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 377-4550 or visit lcfestivaloftrees.com.
Local band
releases video
HUNTINGTON
The local band Corduroy Brown will release the video for "Who I Am for Now" on Dec. 2.
The video, directed by Kadin Tooley, was shot in various locations in Huntington, including Jewel City Barbershop and the Foundry Theater.
Alan Brown, lead singer of the band, called it a fun video with a serious undertone.
"In the video, you see two Corduroy Browns. One's an imposter, and one is the real one. They keep running into each other in their daily lives until they finally muster the nerve to confront each other," Brown said, noting it's his favorite song on the group's latest album.
"Its premise is about not getting on who you were. Every day, we're a different person. We're not meant to stay who we were in the past, good or bad," he said. "It's so easy to get caught on the mistakes we made instead of creating new habits to be a better version of yourself everyday."
Video will be premiered on Facebook and YouTube.