Lions Club to hold car show Saturday
GREENUP
Greenuo Lions Club’s 56th annual car show will be Saturday in front of the courthouse.
The show was rescheduled from Oct. 8 because of weather.
Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Judging will follow and awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m.
Split the Pot and door prizes are planned.
Proceeds will benefit the Lions’ sight preservation efforts.
For more information, call Jim Archey at (606) 473-5568.
meeting
Monday at noon: Ashland Rotary Club, Elks Lodge. Guest speaker is Mike Maynard, Executive Director of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission. KDMC will administer flu shots to Rotarians. The club meets at noon on Mondays at the Elks Lodge. Guests are welcome.
Staff reports