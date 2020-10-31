ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center will host a socially distanced drive-thru Candy Crawl today from 10 a.m. to noon.
Guests are encouraged to come in costume and will receive a treat bag, candy and crafts.
Candy Crawl will begin between Belk Women and Kids and SuperHero Creamery. The event will supply a fun, safe place for families to trick-or-treat.
Visit https://ashlandtowncenter.com/code-of-conduct to access COVID guidelines.
Positive case in R-W
RACELAND
Raceland-Worthington fifth-grade classes were held virtually Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The Greenup County Health Department was conducting contact tracing Friday.
Clerk’s office closed Nov. 3
All Boyd County Clerk’s Office locations will be closed on Election Day.
Halloween maze today, Sunday
HUNTINGTON
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will present a socially distant and safe Drive-Through Fantasy Maze for Halloween today and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. along the inner road at Ritter Park.
The maze is filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters. Guests must remain inside their vehicles at all times and follow the flow of traffic through the maze, entering at 12th Street and exiting at Eighth Street.
Admission is $5 per car and children will receive a bag of candy upon entry
For more information, call GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at (304) 696-5954 oremail lcarte@ghprd.org.
FallFest to start Nov. 8
FLEMINGSBURG
The 10th annual FallFest camp meeting at Greater Rain Community Church is scheduled for Nov. 8-17. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Speakers include the following: Evangelist John Carter, Bishop Farris Long, Evangelist Julie Laporta, Sister Ashley Saylor, Sister Linda Gibson-Johnson, Pastors Darren and Amy Howell, Pastor Jason Gabbard, Apostle Johnathan Stidham, Pastor Mike Addison, Sister Ara Perry, Pastor Dana Sarver and Bishop Tim Hill.
The church is at 715 Elizaville Ave. in Flemingsburg.
Mistletoe Market moves online
HUNTINGTON
The Junior League of Huntington will kickstart the holiday shopping season on Dec. 1 by hosting its annual Mistletoe Market silent auction online through the virtual platform BetterWorld.
Silent auction items will include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates and other items.
Those interested can visit https://jlh.betterworld.org/auctions/2020-mistletoe-market.
Bidding will open on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at midnight and will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Cash, card and check payment methods will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Huntington’s community service initiatives that promote physical and mental wellness for women and children throughout the Tri-State.
Visit jlofhuntington.org for more information.
LIHEAP application window open
The Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency, Inc. will accept applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting Monday, Nov. 2, for those families who meet the following income guidelines (household size-gross monthy income): 1-$1,595; 2-$2,155; 3-$2,715; 4-$3,275; 5-$3,835; 6-$4,395; 7-$4,955; 8-$5,515. For each additional household member more than eight, add $560 to the monthly income limit.
Applicants must have recent heating bills (or similar documentation), social security cards or verification of number and birthdates for household members, proof of the entire household’s income and the account number and name on the account for all heating fuel sources and recent electric bill with 911 address on it.
Call the following for more information: Olive Hill (606-286-5344); Grayson (606-474-8118); Elliott County (606-738-6577); Lawrence County (606-638-4067); Greenup County (606-834-8346); Boyd County (606-405-0019); or toll-free at 1-800-817-4443. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.