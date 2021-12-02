IRONTON
The Lawrence County Historical Society will conduct the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour of the downtown Ironton historical churches on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The tour will feature eight historical churches and wrap up at the museum for refreshments.
Each church will present a 10-minute program, according to a news release, and it will take about 10 minutes to travel to each church on the tour.
The schedule is as follows: First Baptist (Fifth and Vernon), 5 p.m.; Christ Episcopal (Fifth and Park), 5:20; First United Methodist (Fifth and Center), 5:40; First Presbyterian (Fifth and Railroad), 6; St. Paul Lutheran (Sixth and Center), 6:20; St. Lawrence O’Toole (Sixth and Center), 6:40; Gateway Baptist (Sixth and Vernon), 7; and Quinn Chapel A.M.E. (Eighth and Adams). Meet back at the museum (Sixth and Adams) at 7:40 p.m.
Santa Claus at
Summit Nazarene
SUMMIT
Area children have a chance to stop by and see Santa Claus this weekend at a local church.
Summit Nazarene will feature “Santa at Summit” on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Those attending may drive through to get a photo taken with Santa. A free breakfast will also be available.
Summit Nazarene is at 401 Ky. 716.
GCHS concerts
coming up
GREENUP
The Greenup County High School music program will host two concerts next week. The choir will perform Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Both concerts will be at the high school.
Pallottine Foundation
awards grants
HUNTINGTON
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently awarded 56 nonprofit Tri-State organizations with grants totaling $840,859 through its Healthy Communities Initiative.
The Healthy Communities Initiative supports funding requests up to $50,000 that address health-related challenges, such as chronic disease management, behavioral health and food insecurity, throughout the Foundation’s 20-county focus area in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Grants support programming needs for the continuation or enhancement of existing projects, the development of new projects and projects that improve the organization’s internal capacity to work effectively.
Ky. Fruit, Vegetable
Conference in Jan.
BOWLING GREEN
Registration is now open for the 2022 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
For the first time, the conference, which is set for Jan. 3-4, with pre-conference events on Jan. 2, will be at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), in cooperation with the Kentucky State Horticultural Society (KSHS), Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association (KVGA), Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK), Kentucky Wineries Association (KWA), Kentucky Horticulture Council (KHC), the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (UK), Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Communities and the Environment (KSU), are joining together to bring more than 75 speakers and 60 exhibitors for this year’s conference.
The conference will include a general session, as well as sessions on protected agriculture production technologies, organic production, vegetable production (beginner and advanced), fruit production (beginner and advanced), and business management. New sessions added this year include MarketReady, farm-to-school, value-added production, and ag water. Other conference events include a Farmers’ Market Short Course organized by KDA, a crop insurance workshop organized by KHC and the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KCARD), and a labor ready workshop offered by AgSafe as well as the fruit grower and vegetable grower roundtable sessions.
Pre-registration is available through Eventbrite (//2022-ky-fruit-veg-conference.eventbrite.com) or by mailing in the meeting registration form by Friday, Dec. 17. After this date, participants can continue to register online or on-site. The conference pre-registration fee is $50 (or $75 on site) and includes a year’s membership in the KVGA, KSHS, or OAK and full access to recorded content for a year after the meeting.
MEETINGS
Today
5:30 p.m.: Raceland Special Council, Community Center.
6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, special session, East Carter Middle School.