Cancer benefit and auction Sept. 2

MOREHEAD

A hot dog dinner and auction is planned at Elliottville Church on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 5-8 p.m.

The event is to help Rhonda Dehart, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She also has spots on her brain, according to the church.

The church describes her as “God loving, hardworking, animal-loving, flower- and farm-raising, kind, beautiful should.” She has been receiving treatments for a while now, said the church.

The church is inviting people to the benefit auction and dinner to raise money for Dehart to “help make life a little easier.”

Cost is $5 for a hot dog plate. Auction items and donated gift certificates from local businesses will be on hand.

Elliottville Baptist Church is at 8100 Hogtown Cemetery in Morehead.

