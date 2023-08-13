Cancer benefit and auction Sept. 2
MOREHEAD
A hot dog dinner and auction is planned at Elliottville Church on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 5-8 p.m.
The event is to help Rhonda Dehart, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She also has spots on her brain, according to the church.
The church describes her as “God loving, hardworking, animal-loving, flower- and farm-raising, kind, beautiful should.” She has been receiving treatments for a while now, said the church.
The church is inviting people to the benefit auction and dinner to raise money for Dehart to “help make life a little easier.”
Cost is $5 for a hot dog plate. Auction items and donated gift certificates from local businesses will be on hand.
Elliottville Baptist Church is at 8100 Hogtown Cemetery in Morehead.
Staff report