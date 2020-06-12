FRANKFORT
Primitive camping has been added to the list of activities offered at Kentucky state parks.
Park managers met Wednesday evening with state officials and decided to open bath houses, which means campers with tents and pop-up campers will have access to state park campgrounds.
The change of policy came after consultation with state health officials about the safety of opening bath houses in light of the coronavirus.
Sites designated for tent camping can be reserved through ReserveAmerica. Campers will be allowed to have a maximum of two guests at each campsite, which is the current camping regulations.
All campground guests are encouraged to use safe social distancing and use facemasks when appropriate.
Kentucky State Park swimming pools, beaches and playgrounds remain.
For more information, visit parks.ky.gov.
Kids community night at church
ASHLAND
Hoods Creek Freewill Baptist will host a King’s Kidz Community Night on Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m.
The church will show the live action “Jungle Book” outdoors. The event is open to anyone. Any kids under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Social distancing will be practiced.
Hoods Creek Freewill Baptist is at 4418 St. Rt. 5.
Dementia sessions scheduled
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several online programs on dementia.
“Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Dementia Conversations” will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 24.
“Living with Alzheimer’s: Younger-Onset” will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon June 27.
“Virtual Family Caregiver Workshop” will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Registration is required for all programs. To register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit https://bit.ly/2X6uB3U.
St. Claire to receive $900,000
MOREHEAD
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday St. Claire HealthCare was awarded a $900,000 competitive federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.
St. Claire, according to a press release, plans to use the federal funding in coordination with the Northeast Kentucky Substance Use Response Coalition to provide medication-assisted treatment services.
Carter J-E urges filling out census
GRAYSON
Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone is urging people to fill out the census.
The purpose of the census is to know how many live in the county, so the correct amount of funding and government resources reaches where you live.
The U.S. Constitution requires a Census count of all people living in the U.S. every 10 years.
Carter County has traditionally lagged in this count. This costs Olive Hill, Grayson and the county about $2,000 in funding per person who are not counted!
Fill out the form that was mailed to you or visit my2020census.gov. You may also call (844) 330-2020.
MEETINGS
The Catlettsburg Board of City Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Catlettsburg City Building.
The meeting will be a video teleconference. Each member will be required to wear a mask. The meeting is not open to the public. Those interested may view the proceedings on the My Town TV Facebook page.
The Administrative Board of Regional Public Safety Communication Center has scheduled a special called meeting for Wednesday at 2:30 PM at 2041 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.