Ky. 174 to close near Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL
The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Ky. 174 near Olive Hill in Carter County during daytime work hours Monday.
Beginning about 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, crews will close Ky. 174 at Bands Loop Road on the Dogwood Hollow/Olive Hill side (milepoint 7.65) to dig through the roadway and replace a collapsed culvert pipe.
The road will remain closed through 4:30 p.m. or until work is complete. All thru traffic should detour using U.S. 60, Ky. 1626 (Dry Branch), Ky. 3296 (Trumbo) or other routes.
Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov for updates or more information.
Boilermakers donate to SOMC Hospice
PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice received a $3,000 donation from the Boilermakers Local 105, according to a news release.
The funds for the donation came from the labor union’s annual golf tournament.
“We think Hospice is a great organization,” said Scott Hammonds, of the Boilermakers union. “It’s affected a lot of our members as well.”
Hammonds said the labor union began donating the proceeds from its annual golf tournament 15 years ago and have reliably contributed since.
Twenty-one teams competed in the tournament, according to the release, which has been held annually for 28 years.
In the latest tournament, teams from Interfab won in a sudden-death playoff, breaking a tie with Millhuff Stang.
Camp Landing movies add feature
CANNONSBURG
The Cinema at Camp Landing will offer open caption showtimes.
Open captioning, which is similar to closed captioning many are familiar with, is different in that it’s a permanent part of the film and can not be turned off.
Showings of open caption movies will be scheduled at various times throughout the week, including showtimes for recently released movies, the theater’s general manager, George Bagnoli, said.
For more information and showtimes, visit CinemaCampLanding.com/captions.
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council regular meeting, at Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.
Staff reports