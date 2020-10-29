HUNTINGTON
A staff member at the main branch of the Cabell County Public library at 455 Ninth Street has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The main library is closed, but the drive-up window will be available and telephones will be answered. All other Cabell County branch libraries will remain open. Books and materials currently checked out can be returned at the drop box or to branch libraries.
Patrons are encouraged to visit cabell.lib.wv.us for continued online services for reading and listening material.
Library updates will be posted on Facebook, the website and through the media.
For more information, email Judy Rule at jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us or call (304) 528-5700.
Event in Greenup County canceled
WURTLAND
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Greenup County, the Holiday Market, scheduled for Nov. 7, has been canceled.
Online craft event upcoming
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Public Library will present an online Teen Club activity at 8 p.m. Nov. 10.
Participants will make a cup sleeve for beverages. Items required include different color felt sheets, superglue or hot glue and buttons.
For more information, visit thebookplace.org or call the library at (606) 329-0090.
Rose-cutting giveaway Monday
HUNTINGTON
Ritter Park Rose Garden's annual Rose Cutting Give-Away will be from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the garden at 1345 Eighth St.
Park district staff will be onsite to help with cuttings of the award-winning roses.
Masks are required; attendees are asked to bring cardboard box in lieu of a plastic bag to transport cuttings safely.
For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
Greek fest goes online
HUNTINGTON
The first Greek Festival Grab-and-Go Event will accept online, prepaid orders starting Nov. 1, with pickup on Nov. 6 and 7.
Quantities of food are limited. For more information, visit stgeorgehwv.org/greek-fest-grab-and-go-2020
Online veterans' service planned
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern will host a virtual Microsoft Teams Live celebration ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The celebration will include a presentation of the colors and the POW/MIA ceremony by the Ashland Blazer High School JROTC Honor Guard, under the direction of Col. Matt Chapman. The program is open to the public.
Panel of speakers will include:
• Terry D. St. Peter, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army (Retired)
• Director, Brigadier General James M. Abraham-Colonel Arlene F. Greenfield Veterans and Military Student Services Center
• Timothy Hill, Ed.D, Colonel, U. S. Army (Retired)
• Hunter D. Schafer, Veteran, U. S. Army, Southern BSW student
• Jon Kostival, Veteran, US Army, OHIO alum
Join Teams Live: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODZlZjBmNTEtYWFlYS00NmYzLTk2MDktNTRiMDE0MGNjYTNh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22f3308007-477c-4a70-8889-34611817c55a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22dd7b1d90-439e-41e8-b1a3-66a4cdd445ec%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
In addition to the panel/program, we will also celebrate our military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and the Missing Man Table in the lobby of the Collins Center.
Boyd library website upgraded
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Public Library will launch an enhanced website on Nov. 4.
The site, which is easier to navigate, paves the way for the library’s new app launch for patrons that access the online tools on mobile devices.
“The old website was pretty good in its day,but it had become old, tired and stagnate,” Library Director Debbie Cosper said. “There came a point that it was too hard to maintain and we needed a fresh start, which has been even more apparent as we’ve pushed more digital content during the pandemic.”
BCPL has been working with LibraryMarket to design and develop the new site. Cosper said they like the company because its staff consists of former librarians and their emphasis is on designing with the library user in mind.
The new site will offer intuitive navigation and user-friendly search functionality among other new features.
“As with any change, we know that some patrons will really like the new site, some will dislike it, and some will miss the old one,” Cosper said. “We hope that users will ultimately find the new thebookplace.org fresh and easier to use, and possibly find things they didn’t even know the library offered.”
For more information, call the library at (606) 329-0090.
Markets closed for season
CATLETTSBURG
All locations of the Boyd County Farmers Market are now closed for the season.
Those with questions may call the extension office at (606) 739-5184.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 28 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Leannah Leslie; third — Kathy Setterman; and fourth — Jacque Brownstead.