ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center will conduct several back-to-school events this summer.
A school supply drive began on July 21 and will last through Aug. 3 near the Food Court. Guests can drop off a variety of school supply items at the mall to benefit area school districts, according to a press release. All supplies will be donated to the Ashland Alliance and used for the Backpack Program.
The KidX Club Back to School Party is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5-6 p.m. in the JC Penney Court. According to a news release, the event will feature hands-on activities, including games, craft stations and more.
A Teacher Appreciation Night is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the JC Penney Court. Educators can enjoy giveaways and snacks, which are available while supplies last, according to a press release.
“We are excited to prepare kids, families and educators in the tri-state community for this coming school year,” said Vicki Ramey, General Manager at Ashland Town Center. “This school year will be especially memorable as many students return to in-person learning, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to support guests and offer ways to celebrate the start of an exciting new year in the classroom.”
Visit ashlandtowncenter.com for more information.
Boyd 1971 HS
reunion in Sept.
CANNONSBURG
The Boyd County High School Class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Boyd County High School.
If you are a member or know a member of this class, visit the Boyd High School Class of 1971 Facebook page and leave your name and address, or you may contact Deborah Hillard at (606) 923-9116.
Blood drive
in Grayson
GRAYSON
A Kentucky Blood Center drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at King’s Daughters Family Care Center at 100 Bellefonte Drive in Grayson.
KBC is giving away two cars to two lucky donors this summer. Donors who gave blood between May 24 and July 4 were entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR. Donors who give from July 5 through Sept. 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522 to schedule a donation.
Groundbreaking
at The Point
SOUTH POINT
Lawrence County (Ohio) leaders will break ground on a speculative industrial building on Thursday, Aug. 5, at noon, according to a news release.
The project, according to the release, will offer one of the region’s finest manufacturing facilities. It is being funded by a Rural Industrial Park Loan from the Ohio Department of Development.
The event’s main speaker will be Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development’s director.
LEDC, a state and national leader in speculative building construction, will erect its newest building — a 60,000 square-foot facility at The Point Industrial park, located across from the FedEx facility at 340 Commerce Drive in South Point.
According to the press release, the building will be used to entice new industrial growth in the region and will allow for the opportunity for new or existing business to call Lawrence County their home.
Rally For America
in Morehead
MOREHEAD
A Rally For America event is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m.
Vehicles can begin lining up in the Pinecrest Plaza parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The route includes Morehead, Owingsville, Mount Sterling, Winchester, Lexington, I-64 East, Salt Lick, Cave Run Lake, Morehead and Poppy Mountain.
There will be a boat parade at 2 p.m. A dinner is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Poppy Mountain. The rally will start at 6 p.m. at Poppy Mountain.
Call (606) 462-1870 or (606) 776-6812 for more information.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Regular meeting, Greenup County Board of Education, Central Office (alternate location: GCHS).
• Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Regular meeting, Boyd County Board of Education, 14375 Lions Lane.