FRANKFORT
Leadership Kentucky is accepting applications for the BRIGHT Kentucky program.
Coordinated by the Leadership Kentucky Foundation, Inc., BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to build the capacity of next-generation leaders (average age 21-40) in the Appalachian region of Kentucky to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development.
BRIGHT Kentucky engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from all sectors and regions to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Sessions will be July through November.
Applications for the 2021 BRIGHT Kentucky program will be available online until April 23 at leadershipky.org.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Bridge Winners for April 14 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Betty Cooper.
King’s Daughters offers
free sports physicals
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for student-athletes ages 13-19. There will be two dates in Kentucky and two in Ohio during May, as well as two make-up dates in July.
Thursday, May 6, 5-8 p.m.
King’s Daughters Vitality Center, 1180 St. Christopher Drive, Ashland
• 5 p.m.: Boyd County/Fairview
• 5:30 p.m.: Russell
• 6 p.m.: Ashland/Holy Family
• 6:30 p.m.: Rose Hill/Raceland
• 7 p.m.: Greenup County
Thursday, May 13, 5-7:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian University Gym, 100 Academic Parkway, Grayson
• 5 p.m.: East Carter
• 5:30 p.m.: Elliott County/Carter County Christian
• 6 p.m.: West Carter
Friday, May 14, 9-11 a.m.
Portsmouth High School Gym, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth
• 9 a.m.: Portsmouth City Schools
Thursday, May 20, 5-8 p.m.
South Point High School Stadium, 983 County Road 60, South Point
• 5 p.m.: South Point
• 5:30 p.m.: Symmes Valley/Dawson-Bryant
• 6 p.m.: Ironton/St. Joseph Central
• 6:30 p.m.: Rock Hill
Friday, July 9, 8 a.m. to noon
Parking Lot J, KDMC, Central Avenue and 25th Street, Ashland
Friday, July 16, 9-11 a.m.
KDMS Portsmouth Orthopedics, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth
If an athlete can’t make any of the free dates, they are welcome to make an appointment in the office for a $25 fee or visit their primary care provider or pediatrician.
Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times. Social distancing will be enforced. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. Physicals will be performed by athletic trainers and orthopedic staff. For more information, call (606) 327-0036 or (740) 351-0980.