Bridge work on U.S. 60 in Boyd
PRINCESS
Motorists who travel U.S. 60 near Princess in Boyd County should plan alternate routes next week as contractors restrict traffic to set beams on the new Williams Creek bridge.
Beginning Tuesday, May 16, crews will close one lane of U.S. 60 past the Ky. 5/Princess Drive intersection and will hold traffic up to 15 minutes at a time while cranes off-load bridge beams and set them in place. Traffic impacts could take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Thursday, May 18.
High traffic volumes and lengthy delays are likely during the work, which is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ongoing $46 million highway widening project there. All thru traffic should seek alternate routes, such as using Ky. 180 to connect between I-64 (Exit 185) and U.S. 60 at Cannonsburg.
In addition, expect daily flagged traffic, reduced speed limits, width restrictions, and the following changes along U.S. 60 between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg:
• All U.S. 60 traffic has shifted to new pavement east of I-64 between Coalton and Princeland Estates. Expect narrow travel lanes.
• All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured to a temporary intersection slightly west using Princess Drive. Motorists should use caution.
• Princeland Drive is closed at U.S. 60 at Princess. All traffic is detoured using Princess Drive/Kelly Drive.
