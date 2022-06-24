Southland Bible yard sale
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will have a yard sale on the campus on Friday, July 1, at 9 a.m. and Saturday, July 2, at 9 a.m.
Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive in Ashland. Contact (606) 928-5127 for more information.
Bcc bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 22 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Leannah Leslie; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Teri McKee.
Work to begin on bridge project
HENDERSON
Kentucky is ready to start construction in earnest on the first phase of a planned Ohio River bridge that will connect western Kentucky and Indiana.
Gov. Andy Beshear attended a groundbreaking at Henderson on Wednesday for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing. The project is among Kentucky’s top transportation priorities.
The first phase focuses on improvements on the Kentucky side.
Staff, wire reports