ASHLAND
Weather delays have changed the traffic impact schedule for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s inspection of the Ashland twin bridges this week.
While work continued Wednesday at the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges in downtown Ashland that carry U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio, there were no lane closures.
Daily lane closures — between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue) will resume today, according to the following schedule:
• Today: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Friday: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Saturday: Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.
• Sunday: 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. The opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads will be permitted during inspection. Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th Street bridge to perform inspection activities, but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists, according to a press release.
Fresh Start
celebration
ASHLAND
Fresh Start Health Center in Ashland will soon conduct a Fresh Start Celebration in honor of National Addiction Recovery Month.
Fresh Start patients will be treated to free food and giveaways in the parking lot — at 336 29th Street — on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rummage Sale
at Neighborhood
ASHLAND
The Friends of The Dressing Room will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the dock of The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Among the items for sale will be wall art, toys, linens, dishes, baskets, glassware, holiday decorations, purses, UK items, jewelry and small furniture. Patrons are invited to explore the boxes and make an offer for the treasures they find.
Proceeds will be used to purchase items such as underwear, blankets and backpacks for the area’s less fortunate.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400.