HUNTINGTON
The BrewGrass Festival 2022, presented by Moses Auto Mall, will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 210 11th St in Heritage Station.
Hosted by Taps at Heritage, founder, Ray Frye and a team of volunteers, the annual event raises money for the local veterans home and the Huntington community by attracting thousands from the Tri-State area.
BrewGrass 2022 features bands local bands, including Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band and Drift Mouth.
Tickets are available on eventbrite.com or can be purchased at Taps at Heritage at 210 11th St. Suite 9. Attendees must be 21 to drink alcohol.
BCRTA meeting set for June 2
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly meeting on June 2 at the Elks Club on Carter Avenue and 9th Street.
The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30. All retired teachers from Ashland, Fairview and Boyd County are eligible to attend.
The luncheon will include baked chicken or baked steak for $15. The 2022 BCRTA Scholarship winner will be recognized. Members are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to River Cities Harvest. To make reservations, email Jean Fraley at rlfraley@roadrunner.com or call (606) 922-6702.
Greenup office hours announced
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The health department will reopen 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
TSAA exhibit to open
with reception
HUNTINGTON
The Tri-State Arts Association's bienniel exhibition will open at 2:30 p.m. June 5 with a reception at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Works by area artists will be displayed and awards will be announced.
Refreshments will be provided at the free event.
Boyd office
closed Monday
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Extension Office will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
MEETING
June 1
3 p.m. — Greenup County Fiscal Court, special meeting.