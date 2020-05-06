SOUTH POINT
For the past decade, Armstrong has supported more than 200 local food banks and pantries through their companywide initiative called Breaking Bread.
To assist these food banks and pantries, Armstrong will host the Breaking Bread Virtual 5K Run and Walk to assist food banks and pantries during the COVID-19 crisis. Participants can run, walk, or bike from any location, while helping to support their neighbors in need. All money raised will remain in the communities where participants live.
The Breaking Bread Virtual 5K Run/Walk will take place from May 20-30. Local Breaking Bread partner food banks will receive the full $20 registration fee. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal. Those who sign up by May 17 will receive their medals before the race period. All other medals will be sent after the event has been completed. Registration is currently open and will remain open through May 30. Participants can learn more and sign up by visiting ArmstrongOneWire.com/BreakingBread.
Tri-State Bible College summer registration open
Summer classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on May 25.
TSBC is offering eight undergraduate and one graduate course this summer running from May 25 through July 17. Two new undergraduate courses will be offered: Addiction Counseling and Christian Counseling Ethics. Both online and modular (a mix of on-campus and online) courses are offered. Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers a MA, BA, and AA in Bible Theology along with a Certificate in Biblical Studies.
For more information, contact the college at (740) 377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.
GSE pivots to virtual program
FRANKFORT
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a highly competitive summer program where 72 Kentucky high school students focus on product innovation and business model design, announced that due to public safety guidelines related to COVID-19, its 2020 summer experience will be a virtual experience. The program will be held during its previously announced dates (July 12-Aug. 1).
Since 2013, GSE has given more than 400 talented teens a unique entrepreneurial experience. GSE brings students from across the state together for a three-week program.
Visit KentuckyGSE.com for more information.
Memory Cafe set for Saturday
LEXINGTON
The Memory Cafe, a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can engage socially, will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday online.
Registration is required by calling (800) 272-3900.
The program is provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.