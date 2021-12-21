CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods confirmed Tuesday that the old adage “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Sheriff Woods announced that citizens should be aware of a scam that comes in the form of texts, phone calls and Facebook messages. It usually is worded much like a message one would receive if they won a contest — except they never entered a contest.
Woods said as of just before noon Tuesday, no one had fallen for it. He said the scam typically targets older folks.
Huntington museum
announces holiday hours
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has announced its holiday hours. HMA will be closed to the public on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 27, Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.
The Huntington Museum of Art is closed to the public on Mondays.
Normal HMA hours are the following: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information about the Huntington Museum of Art and HMA Museum Store, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
Ag Development Board
approves $500K-plus
FRANKFORT
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $547,124 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said.
Alvios Cuban Meats was approved for $100,000 in state funds as a forgivable loan to purchase equipment and a wholesale meat processing facility in Louisville.
Caldwell County Board of Education was approved for $22,000 in Caldwell County funds for greenhouse materials to expand, update, and replace parts of the Caldwell County High School greenhouse.
On-Farm Water Management Program (OFWM) provides incentives for land-grant and regional universities, non-profits and Kentucky farm families to financially incentivize better water management practices across the commonwealth. Applicants may apply in one of three areas: Research, Development, and Demonstration (RDD), Producer Implemented Project (PIP), or Small Scale Grant (SSG).
One OFWM RDD grant was approved by the board totaling $95,357: Yew Dell, Inc in Oldham County.
CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations.
Six CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $314,804: Boone ($105,445); Franklin ($4,381); Grayson ($130,000); Lee ($50,000); Mason ($9,158); and Pike ($15,820).
YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.
One YAIP was approved by the board totaling $14,963: Carroll.
Boyd Extension
holiday hours
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension office will be closed Dec. 24, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.