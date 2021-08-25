ASHLAND
The Boyd County Retired Teachers will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Elks Club on Carter Avenue.
The BCRTA Scholarship winner will be recognized, followed by a baked steak or chicken meal which costs $15.
All members are asked to bring school supplies, which will be donated to the Family Resource Centers of Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview school districts.
Those planning to attend should email Jean Fraley at rlfraley@roadrunner.com or call (606) 922-6702 by Tuesday.
Facing Hunger
drive today
ASHLAND
The Facing Hunger Food bank and Kentucky Power will be collecting food in Central Park at the end of Chuck Woolery Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. Volunteers are requesting canned and non-perishable foods. Cash is also being accepted. This is going on in conjunction with other drives in Hazard, Pikeville and Prestonburg.
Pullman Concert
series continues
HUNTINGTON
The Pullman Square Concert Series resumes tonight with a performance by City Heat.
The event will take place at Pullman Square in Huntington from 6-9 p.m.