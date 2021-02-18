ASHLAND
The Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors made a charitable donation to River Cities Harvest as part of observing Food Check-Out Week from Feb. 7-13.
Boyd KFB, in its proclamation, recognized agribusiness as an important element of the county’s economy, noting that county farmers help feed “our community, state, nation and other people from around the world with the goods they produce.”
“Our citizens enjoy the most affordable food in the world, spending, on average, about 10% of their disposable income on food annually,” stated Boyd KFB.