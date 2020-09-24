CATLETTSBURG
A special meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court is set for today at 6:15 p.m. in the second floor of the courthouse.
On the agenda are the following items: approval of Ashland Airport Grant and approval of Employee Assistance Program.
NKCAA requesting
vendors for LIHEAP
Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency, Inc., is welcoming and encouraging applications from anyone wishing to become a vendor.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) that will be starting Nov. 2.
Wood, coal, fuel oil, propane and kerosene vendors in the five-county service area of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence, are needed.
Vendor agreements are available at the Northeast office in Olive Hill or in any of the Northeast outreach offices.
Call (606) 286-5344 or 1-800-817-4443 for more information.
You may also call one of the following: Grayson (606) 474-8118, Boyd County (606) 405-0019, Elliott County (606) 738-6577, Greenup County (606) 834-8346 or Lawrence County (606) 638-4067.
Ohio nursing homes
to resume visits
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that nursing homes and assisted living facilities may resume indoor visitation on Oct. 12.
DeWine’s announcement hinges upon those facilities following a number of safety guidelines. Only outdoor visitation is permitted until Oct. 12.
DeWine said Ohio may institute real-time COVID-19 testing of visitors before they enter a nursing home, according to WLWT (Cincinnati).
Planning grant to
target Carter, Rowan
The Health Resources and Services Administration recently awarded the Northeast Kentucky Substance Use Response Coalition a $200,000 planning grant.
This Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Planning III project will target Carter, Lewis, Montgomery and Rowan counties for 18 months of planning and assessment concerning substance use disorder, community resources and possible jail re-entry programming, according to a press release.
The Coalition includes representatives from the following organizations: Achieving Recovery Together, the Clark County Health Department, Comprehend Inc., the Gateway District Health Department, the Kentucky Rural Healthcare Information Organization, the Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center, Pathways Inc., St. Claire HealthCare and Tri-State Primary Care. The project, which began Sept. 1, is one of 50 that was selected for funding, and the only Kentucky project that was chosen.
Extended hours for
Urgent Care services
King’s Daughters Hospital announced its Urgent Care Centers in Ashland, Grayson, Burlington and Ironton will be opening an hour earlier beginning Oct. 1.
The new hours — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily — will make it even easier for patients to get the health care services they need without delay, according to a King’s Daughters press release.
King’s Daughters Urgent Care Centers in Cannonsburg and Russell already observe the new hours. King’s Daughters Urgent Care in Portsmouth will continue to be open 24/7.
Appointments are not needed; patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or details about our urgent care locations, visit KingDaughterHealth.com/UrgentCare.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 23 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Cathy Hood; and fourth — Cecile Freeman.
MEETINGS
The Greenup County Board of Education will have a meeting on Monday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenup County Schools Central Office.
The Boyd County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. in the Fiscal Court room in the Old Courthouse in Catlettsburg for further discussion concerning the Nov. 3 General Election.