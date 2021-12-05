LOUISVILLE
Boyd County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 102nd annual Kentucky Farm Bureau meeting for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2021.
The award honors county Farm Bureau offices that meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal, according to a news release.
Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney, Executive Vice President and CEO of KFB Insurance John Sparrow and Drew Graham, the KFB Federation’s executive vice president, acknowledged Duff Holbrook, President of Boyd County Farm Bureau, as the award recipient during the Dec. 3 awards program.
Blood drive
Dec. 13 at KDMC
ASHLAND
Kentucky Blood Center will conduct a drive on Monday, Dec. 13, at King’s Daughters Medical Center from 12:30-6 p.m.
It will take place in the basement of the Lexington Avenue Parking Garage at 2201 Lexington Ave.
KBC is encouraging donors to give during the winter months, which can be a challenging time to keep blood on the shelves, according to a press release.
KBC will award one donor a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS ATV this winter. Donors who give blood between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31 will be automatically entered to win the winter grand prize. All donors will receive a KBC “Be a Deer” T-shirt.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522 to schedule a donation.
Wreath program
honors fallen officers
Two women, more than 600 miles apart, are continuing a tradition to honor fallen police officers.
Kentucky State Police has 37 officers who have died in the line of duty since 1948. Michelle Pawlowski and Brenda Tiffany are keeping with the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, which is meant to ease the pain of the families by placing wreaths at the gravesite of fallen KSP units.
The family of Philadelphia officer John Pawlowski started the program. Pawlowski was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 2009.
Michelle Pawlowski is John’s sister-in-law.
Tiffany is the mother of a trooper who died in the line of duty on Sept. 13, 2015.
The two women connected online and have worked together for three years.
MEETING
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, special session, Boyd County High School, 14375 Lions Lane.