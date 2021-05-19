CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department has announced it will participate in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to enforce motoring laws, primarily seat belts and intoxicated driving.
The enforcement effort will run from May 24 to June 6, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.
“We see first-hand severe injuries or loss of life when adults do not wear a seat belt or children are not properly restrained in a child seat or booster,” said BCSD Sergeant Steve Lake. “Our hope is that buckling up becomes the automatic first step for everyone when entering a vehicle.”
The sheriff’s department will be conducting checkpoints to check for suspected DUIs, licensing, registration, insurance, seat belt and child restraint violations and equipment violations.
The sheriff’s department would like to remind the public that out of the 783 road deaths last year in Kentucky, 342 were not wearing a seat belt. Of that number, six were children under 9.
The push is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiative.
Carter County
Quilts for Veterans
GRAYSON
The Carter County Quilts for Veterans will be honoring several veterans in two ceremonies on Saturday at the Carter County Extension Office in Grayson. The veterans will each receive a quilt donated in their honor for their service to our country.
The 11 a.m. ceremony will be honoring 96-year old Harlan Prichard and 92-year old Herbert Prichard. Other veterans being honored in this ceremony will be William Callihan, Phillys Bledsoe Quisgard, David Crisp, Jack Maggard, Homer Stamper, Gene Redecker, Sr. and Gary P. Smith.
The 1 p.m. ceremony will be honoring Gary Waugh, John Jenkins, Lonnie Tackett, Jr., Toby Dinkins, Jr., Otis Steele, Jim McCormick, Carol Barker, Frank Suttles, Clifford Earl Tackett and James W. Ison.
The public is cordially invited to attend.
The Carter County Quilts for Veterans is a non-profit group that creates beautiful, patriotic Quilts of Valor for veterans in Carter County and then presents them in a local ceremony on behalf of the nationally known Quilts of Valor Foundation.