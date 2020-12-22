CATLETTSBURG
Both the Catlettsburg and Ashland branches of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The offices will also be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, next Thursday and Friday.
$6M for Carol Malone Blvd.
GRAYSON
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded a $6 million contract to improve Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky. 7/Ky. 1) in Grayson.
The project will include wider travel lanes, new turn lanes, and other work to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and enhance safety along 1 1/2 miles of the four-lane state highway from Academic Parkway to the Little Sandy River.
Carol Malone Boulevard, which carries Ky.0 7 and Ky. 1 traffic through downtown Grayson, serves as many as 17,000 vehicles per day.
KTC awarded the $5,976,248 low-bid contract to Mountain Enterprises, Inc. Work is expected to start early next year.
Ky. Power, AEP Foundation
give grant to Salvation Army
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power recently awarded a $60,000 gift to the Salvation Army in Ashland. The grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will support the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program.
The Salvation Army operates the only low-barrier emergency shelter in Boyd County. Its programs include social services, and a holistic and intergeneration program entitled Pathway of Hope. Pathway of Hope focuses on breaking the bonds of generational poverty and providing tools and case management as individuals and their families aim for economic stability and empowerment.
The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by AEP and its utility operating companies, including Kentucky Power. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education in science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger.
Sharp to serve on committees
FRANKFORT
Representative-Elect Scott Sharp, of Boyd County, will serve on the following committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January: Economic Development and Workforce Investment; Health and Family Services; and Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection.
“I am extremely pleased at these committee assignments, particularly since creating jobs and helping our existing businesses grow while recruiting new ones is at the top of my priority list,” Sharp said. “I’m also looking forward to serving as a member of the committee that oversees so many programs designed to protect our most vulnerable and help those struggling find a way to self-sufficiency. As a veteran, I know first-hand what those retiring from active duty need to make the transition to civilian life and look forward to putting those experiences to work.”
The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.
Sharp will officially take office in January and serve the state’s 100th House District.
THAW Program accepting applications
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power’s THAW program — Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter — will start taking applications in January. The program runs through April and applications will be accepted at local community action agencies.
Approved participants will receive up to $175 per program year. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and until funds are depleted.
While this program is not income-based, there are eligibility requirements such as the applicant’s ability prove a financial hardship, must be an active customer with a bill in their name or spouse’s and not also receiving assistance from the HEART program, Kentucky Power’s other winter assistance program.
Customers seeking assistance should contact their local community action agency to apply.
Community Action of Kentucky agencies are the following:
• Big Sandy Area (Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike): http://bsacap.org, (606) 789-3641.
• Gateway (Morgan and Rowan): http://gatewaycaa.org, 1-800-927-1833.
• LKLP Community Action Council (Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry): http://www.lklp.org, 1-800-401-4287.
• Middle Kentucky (Breathitt and Owsley): http://www.mkcap.org, (606) 666-2452.
• Northeast Kentucky (Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Lawrence and Greenup): http://nkcaa.net, 1-800-817-4443.
The 24-hour customer solutions center’s number is 1-800-572-1113.