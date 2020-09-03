CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Saturday and Monday, Sept. 5 and 7, at all locations in observance of Labor Day.
Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Kentucky Ag Commissioner
NASDA President
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles was elected President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) today at its annual meeting. Quarles is the first Kentuckian to serve in role since 2001.
Quarles is the first Kentucky agriculture commissioner to be elected President or hold office in NASDA since Billy Ray Smith, who served as the president of the national organization in 2001-02.
Quarles previously served as vice president, second vice president, and secretary-treasurer of NASDA. Last year, he was also elected 2019-20 president of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA), a regional offshoot of NASDA.
NASDA is a non-partisan, non-profit association that represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. Visit nasda.org to learn more about NASDA.
KCTCS named
to Forbes list
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has been named to Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to determine organizations liked best by employees for its second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state, according to a press release.
“This is great news for all 8,500 KCTCS employees,” KCTCS President Jay K. Box said. “Because of them, KCTCS is not only one of the best in Kentucky, but also in the nation. I’m extremely pleased that we ranked No. 15 in Kentucky on this list of best in-state employers.”
Employers were selected based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020, and responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.
Musical set for
Sept. 11-12
ASHLAND
The Paramount Players will present a free socially distanced performance of BEEHIVE: The 60s musical on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at Ashland’s Central Park.
BEEHIVE celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of a group of women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation.
BEEHIVE features Michelle Grubb, Elizabeth Hensley, Lisa Vititoe, Melanie Porter, Sarah Brehm, Serena Johnson, Tatum Rooker, Paige Fraley, Kelsey Bender and Hailey Browning. It is directed and choreographed by Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta with music direction by Mark Baker. The crew includes stage manager Allison Keesee, assistant stage manager Bruce Dearfield and costumer Rick Payne.
This show is fun for the whole family so bring your lawn chair or a blanket and get ready to dance and sing along with the sounds of the 60s. The audience will be socially distanced and masks are required while up and moving around. Refreshments are available by donation. All proceeds go to support the Paramount Arts Center education program. In case of rain, the performance will be moved to the Paramount Arts Center.
This performance is made possible through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and support from the Kentucky Arts Council and The Foundation for the Tri-State.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 2 are: first — Betty Cooper; second — Norma Meek; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Cecile Freeman.
Health Dept. sets
Labor Day hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The health department will reopen Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Stephens appointed
Supreme Court clerk
FRANKFORT
For the first time in 25 years, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has a new clerk. The Supreme Court justices appointed Stephens to the position permanently on April 21 after she was named interim clerk on Feb. 1, 2020.
As Supreme Court clerk, Stephens oversees case filing and management for the commonwealth’s highest court. The Supreme Court clerk is responsible for the custody, control and storage of all Supreme Court records. In addition to serving as clerk, Stephens is also the court administrator.
Stephens has dedicated her career to the state court system, which has given her expertise in Kentucky’s trial and appellate courts. As a new law school graduate, she started out as a staff attorney for the Family Court Division of Franklin Circuit Court before joining the Administrative Office of the Courts in 2003 as a Family Court liaison.
In that role, she helped promote the adoption of the constitutional amendment that created Family Court in 2002 and supported the implementation of new Family Court jurisdictions in Kentucky. In 2004, the Supreme Court honored Stephens with a Law Day Award for Contributions to Juvenile Courts.