PAINTSVILLE
Author and Paintsville native Brandon Tosti will have a book signing from noon to 1 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 at the the Johnson County Public Library.
The book, titled “Who We Meet Along the Way” is a collection of uplifting stories he has shared on Facebook.
The library is at 444 Main St. in Paintsville.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 7 are: first — Cecile Freeman; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Judy Fields.
MEETING
Today at 6:30 p.m.: Boyd County Fiscal Court, special meeting, old courthouse.