PAINTSVILLE

Author and Paintsville native Brandon Tosti will have a book signing from noon to 1 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 at the the Johnson County Public Library.

The book, titled “Who We Meet Along the Way” is a collection of uplifting stories he has shared on Facebook.

The library is at 444 Main St. in Paintsville.

BCC bridge

winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 7 are: first — Cecile Freeman; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Judy Fields.

MEETING

Today at 6:30 p.m.: Boyd County Fiscal Court, special meeting, old courthouse.

