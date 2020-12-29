CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau has announced winners in the BOCO Holiday Light Trail, which featured about 50 stops for families to check out throughout the Christmas season.
The grand prize winner was 16020 Silver Run Road in Catlettsburg.
The “best lights” winners are as follows:
• First place: 9023 Scott Hill Drive in Catlettsburg
• Second place: 1510 Chestnut Drive in Ashland
• Third place: 2434 Arthur Street in Ashland
The “best business” award went to Jamie’s Corner Furniture at 2301 Hoods Creek Pike in Westwood.
Pick’n Save to close
IRONTON
Pick’n Save, a grocery store in Ironton, will close its doors soon, according to store officials.
According to Meredith Gremel, the vice president of corporate affairs and communications, said “recently, we made the difficult decision not to renew our lease.” Employees have been informed.
The store will remain open until sometime in late January.
Gremel said the closure is a “business decision based on our continuous evaluation of our retail footprint and what is best for our more than 150 corporate-owned stores, our associates and the communities we serve.”
WSAZ NewsChannel 3 first reported the news of the store’s closure.