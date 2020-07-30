GALLIPOLIS
The Gallipolis Boat Club will have a luau at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gallipolis Boat Club Swain Shelter.
Activities will include volleyball, hula hoop, coconut bowling and Sumo line dancing.
A hog roast is planned. The BYOB event will include tropical drinks; music will be surf rock and Jimmy Buffet.
Luau attire is encouraged.
'Sandlot' to be
shown Aug. 7
HUNTINGTON
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and River Valley Church will present “The Sandlot” at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Altizer Park Drive-In.
Admission is a donation of school supplies or $5 per car, cash only. Guests are asked to remain in their cars or a chair close by. Parking is first-come first-served until capacity is reached. The event will benefit students returning to school.
Restrooms will be available but concessions will not, so feel free to bring snacks. No alcohol is permitted.
For more information,email Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
Comedy show at
Legion canceled
ASHLAND
A show by comedian Donnie Baker, originally scheduled for Aug. 8 at American Legion Clarence Fields Post 76 has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Extension board
meeting planned
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension District Board will have a scheduled Zoom meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.