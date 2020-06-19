ASHLAND
Many health care providers recommend patients undergo routine blood screening regularly. King's Daughters is offering screening through its Low-Cost Blood Profile program for $25. No physician order or appointment is needed.
Fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.
The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:
• Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.
• Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.
• Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.
• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.
Optional A1C testing is available for $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes. Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com to check the events calendar.
All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include the following:
King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging
2225 Central Ave., Ashland
Fridays through Nov. 20
King's Daughters Ohio
2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth
July 17 • Sept. 18 • Nov. 20
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Kinneys Lane
1729 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth
Aug. 17 • Oct. 19
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson
100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson
July 10 • Sept. 11 • Nov. 13
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton
912 Park Ave., Ironton
July 23 • Aug. 27 • Sept.r 24 • Oct. 22
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg
1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg
July 22 • Sept. 23 • Nov. 25
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson
14395 State Route 93, Jackson
July 17 • Sept. 18 • Nov. 20
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg
8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg
July 10 • Sept. 11 • Nov. 13
Virgin reunion canceled
GREENUP
The Virgin family reunion, scheduled for June 27, has been canceled.
The decision was made out of concern for the health of family members
and friends.
The next reunion will be June 26, 2021, the last Saturday in June, in Greenup.